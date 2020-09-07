Tamil Nadu: Three die in building collapse in Coimbatore

3 dead in building collapse in Coimbatore, 6 rescued

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Sep 07 2020, 05:51 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2020, 20:35 ist
Three persons, including two women, were killed when a building collapsed in Coimbatore on Sunday night due to heavy rains.

Six persons were rescued from under the debris, police said.

The incident took place at around 10.30 pm on Sunday night in Chetti Street in Coimbatore, 510 km from here, when a single-storey building collapsed. While two persons died on Sunday night, the body of a woman was pulled out of the debris on Monday.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced a solatium of Rs 1 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

 

 

