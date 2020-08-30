Tamil Nadu to act tough on violators of Covid-19 rules

Tamil Nadu, which has reported over 4 lakh positive coronavirus cases, will introduce amendments to the Public Health Act to enable authorities to levy spot fines on people who do not follow rules like wearing of masks and maintaining physical distancing in public places.

The government will issue an ordinance, in all probability within a week, incorporating provisions of not wearing masks and other rules as a compoundable offence. Top sources in the government told DH that the amendments to the Public Health Act will come into force after Governor Banwarilal Purohit gives his assent for the ordinance sent by the Health Department.

The amendments will also allow authorities to impose fines on shopkeepers who do not follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) announced by the government. Besides, people who do not wear masks, fail to maintain physical distance at public places and events and jumping quarantine will be asked to pay fine by the authorities if they are found to have violated any of the rules.

“Though there are many who follow the rules with regard to Covid-19, a few just do not wear masks or maintain physical distancing. Authorities are finding it very tough to handle people who do not follow rules and hence we decided to make them a compoundable offence to ensure compliance,” a top government official told DH.

The official added an authorised staff of the Greater Chennai Corporation, Health Department, and the Police will be empowered to levy fines on violators. “This is just to bring the discipline that we need in times of Covid-19. A person not wearing a mask puts not just his life in risk, but that of others too. He could be transmitting the disease or contracting the virus without him knowing. So, such measures are needed,” the official added.

Another official said violation of the SOP announced by the government by shopkeepers is also a serious issue that needs to be addressed. “This problem will also be addressed through the amendments to the Public Health Act. Shops need to follow rules as so many people come to buy a variety of things. Not just wearing masks, but every detail of the SOP should be followed,” the official added.

At last count on Sunday morning, the state had reported a total of 4,15,590 cases, including 3,55,727 discharges and 7,137 deaths. The active cases in the state stood at 52,726.