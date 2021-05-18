Tamil Nadu to allow oxygen, vaccine production within state

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday said it will allow the production of oxygen, vaccine, and other drugs related to Covid-19 treatment within the state and has sought expression of interest from companies for the same.

Chief Minister M K Stalin said the government has decided to allow the production of oxygen and vaccines in the state as demand for the same has increased. He said companies that are interested in investing more than Rs 50 crore can enter into a joint venture with TIDCO.

The last date for applying for the same is May 31, Stalin said.

The Chief Minister also said Rs 69 crore has been donated to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) in the past six days since May 12. While asking people to contribute generously to the fund, Stalin had on May 11 said the fund will be used to procure vaccines, drugs, and oxygen for Covid-19 patients.

Of the Rs 69 crore collected in six days, Stalin said, Rs 25 crore has been released to buy Remdesivir and other drugs, while another Rs 25 crore has been allotted to buy tankers to carry oxygen from other states.