Tamil Nadu to continue with two-language policy: CM Edappadi Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu will continue with the existing two-language policy despite the New Education Policy (NEP) advocating three-language formula, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced on Monday.

In a three-page statement, Palaniswami declared that the state government would never allow a three-language formula and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the proposal and allow state governments to implement the NEP in line with their policy.

“Despite the NEP released by the Centre containing a three-language formula, the government that is guided by Amma (Jayalalithaa) will never allow a three-language formula and will continue to follow the existing two-language policy,” Palaniswami said in the statement.

People of Tamil Nadu and a majority of the political parties, including the ruling AIADMK, have always followed the two-language formula and it is “saddening” to note that the three-language formula has found a place in the NEP, he said.

The Centre should reconsider the three-language formula by considering the sentiments of the entire Tamil population, Palaniswami said, requesting PM Modi to allow states to implement the language formula in line with their policy.

The announcement came as leaders of the DMK-led alliance wrote to Palaniswami asking him to reject the three-language policy. Political parties in Tamil Nadu believe the three-language policy will allow a “back-door entry” to Sanskrit or Hindi in the state which has kept them at arm’s length distance.

In the statement, Palaniswami noted that Tamil Nadu has been following the two-language formula for the past 80 years and recalled statements by former Chief Ministers C N Annadurai, M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa who had time and again reinforced the need for continuing with the existing language policy.

“In 1968, the then Chief Minister C N Annadurai had brought a resolution in the Assembly resolving that Tamil Nadu will follow two-language policy by including Tamil and English and remove Hindi from the curriculum. In 1986, the then Chief Minister M G Ramachandran had passed another resolution reaffirming two language policy,” Palaniswami said in the statement.

Late Jayalalithaa had also maintained that Hindi should not be imposed on non-Hindi speaking states, Palaniswami noted.