Tamil Nadu to extend free breakfast scheme to cover 18 lakh students

With the Chief Minister’s ambitious breakfast scheme showing improvement in the attendance of students, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced that the scheme will be expanded to cover all 30,000 government primary schools from the 2023-2024 academic year benefitting a total of 18 lakh students from class one to five.



In his Budget speech, Finance Minister P T R Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said the government introduced the scheme after it came to light that some children studying in government schools are suffering from “stunted growth” and “malnutrition".



The scheme to provide nutritious breakfast to students from classes one to five in 1,543 schools across the state was launched by Chief Minister M K Stalin on September 22, 2022. It was extended to another 500 schools earlier this month.

Thiaga Rajan said a study done by the State Planning Commission has found that attendance has increased in 1,319 of the 1,543 schools where the scheme was implemented last year.



Attendance increased by 10 per cent in 624 schools, 20 per cent in 462 schools, and 30 per cent in 193 schools. In Tiruppattur, Perambalur, Ariyalur, and Tiruvarur districts, the attendance of students has increased in all schools where the scheme was implemented.



“…The Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme will be expanded to cover all the 30,122 government primary schools in the state from the coming academic year. Rs 500 crore is allotted for this scheme in this Budget which will benefit 18 lakh students studying from Class I to Class V,” he added.

Viewed as an extension of the mid-day meals, which is now replicated across India and abroad, the Chief Minister’s Free Breakfast Scheme is aimed at tackling nutrition deficiency among children and ensuring their attendance in schools.



Spending Rs 12.75 for a child to provide breakfast -- the menu ranges from 'rava upma' and 'pongal' to 'semiya upma' and 'kesari' – the scheme is not only aimed at taking care of the nutritional needs of school-going children but also ensures daily attendance of students. Millets available in the area will also be part of the menu for at least two days a week.



Tamil Nadu has had a long history of providing food to students at schools -- the mid-day meals scheme -- which is now being implemented across the country, was first conceived by the Justice Party dispensation which provided free meals to school children in government schools in Chennai. However, the then-British regime stopped it a few years later citing a lack of resources.



The scheme was then relaunched by Congress Chief Minister K Kamaraj in 1957 and expanded to the entire state. Then came M G Ramachandran who expanded it further by providing nutritious meals to children between two and nine years. M Karunanidhi added eggs on all days to the menu and bananas for children who don’t eat eggs while Jayalalithaa introduced a variety of rice.



The Finance Minister also said the scheme providing Rs 1,000 to girl students from government schools pursuing higher education has resulted in an addition of 20,466 girl students in the state in 2022-2023.



“At present, 2.20 lakh girl students are benefitting under this scheme every month. The fact that many girls who did not pursue higher education after completing their schooling have now enrolled in colleges is a testimony to the success of this scheme,” Thiaga Rajan said.