Tamil Nadu to hold Investors’ Conclave on July 4

Tamil Nadu government signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with 132 companies that have pledged an investment of Rs 94,975 crore generating jobs for over 2 lakh people since the DMK government assumed office in May 2021, Industries Minister Thangam Thenarasu said on Friday.

As part of the efforts to garner further investments, the state government will host an investors’ conclave on July 4 during which 60 MoUs will be signed between companies and Guidance Tamil Nadu that would generate jobs for 2,00,000 people. At the conclave, Chief Minister M K Stalin will lay the foundation stone for 21 projects and inaugurate 12 complete projects.

Addressing a press conference flanked by S Krishnan, Additional Chief Secretary (Industries), and Pooja Kulkarni, MD & CEO, Guidance Tamil Nadu, Thenarasu said the investments pledged by companies are spread across the state as part of the DMK government’s plans to take industries to every part of the state.

Also Read: Singapore’s IGSS Ventures to set up semiconductor manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu

“Singapore-based signed a MoU today to build a semiconductor hi-tech park at an investment of Rs 25,600 crore. With this, the total investments garnered through MoUs since we assumed office in May 2021 is Rs 94,975 crore. Over 2.26 lakh people will get jobs through these projects,” Thenarasu said.

Of the 132 MoUs signed in the past one year, as many as 78 of them are in different stages of execution. While 29 companies have begun the process of identifying land to set up their units, as many as 25 are in planning stages.

Thenarasu said the government was garnering investments from all sectors, including in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Research and Development (R&D). Of the total investments garnered since May 2021, the lion’s share has gone to the Chennai region with investment pledges of over Rs 57,000 crore that could provide job opportunities to 58,000 people.

Also Read: Stolen first Tamil Bible traced to London

Southern Tamil Nadu, whose residents always complain of being overlooked, will witness investments worth Rs 16,000 crore. This includes a massive furniture park in Thoothukudi, Thenarasu said, adding that the southern districts will get 55,000 new jobs. Western Tamil Nadu got investments worth Rs 6,000 (19,000 jobs), northern TN (Rs 5,370 crore and 48,000 jobs), and Central TN (Rs 285 crore and 1,500 jobs).

He also dismissed suggestions that the closure of the Sterlite Copper plant in Thoothukudi has had an effect on investments in the state. “All the investments that we are talking about came after Sterlite Copper was closed. We have brought fresh investments to Thoothukudi as well,” Thenarasu said.