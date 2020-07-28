Tamil Nadu to implement biometric system before boarding Centre's One Nation-One Ration Card scheme

TN to implement biometrics in ration card scheme

The Tamil Nadu government will implement the biometric system at its fair price shops across the state before getting on board the Centre's "One Nation-One Ration Card" scheme, state food and civil supplies minister R Kamaraj said.

The biometric system would be launched a month before the implementation of the central scheme, he noted. In May this year, the minister during an interaction with Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Ram Vilas Paswan through video conferencing, had informed the Centre that works for "One Nation One Ration Card" scheme would be completed by September.

Kamaraj had said procurement of biometric devices and its integration with PoS (Point of Sale) devices used at ration shops is in advance stage of approval. Speaking to reporters after inspecting a Covid-19 medical camp at Pondi Bazaar in Kodambakkam Zone, the minister said all the employees at the ration shops across Tamil Nadu were being screened for coronavirus once in 14 days.

Later, he distributed masks and Siddha 'Kabasura' concoction to the public and sanitary staff. 

