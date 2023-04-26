Tamil Nadu to invite President for inauguration of multi-speciality hospital

A multispeciality government hospital spread over an area of 51,00 square metres in Guindy in the heart of the Tamil Nadu capital is ready for inauguration. The hospital, which was announced on June 3, 2021, to commemorate the 97th birth anniversary of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, was built in a span of two years.

Chief Minister M K Stalin will leave for New Delhi on April 27 to meet President Droupadi Murmu the next day to invite her for the inauguration of the multi-speciality hospital. Government officials said the date will be fixed according to the President’s convenience.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu puts bill increasing working hours from 8 to 12 hours on hold

The multi-speciality hospital, which has 1,000 beds and consists of several departments including cardiac surgery, has been built at a cost of Rs 230 crores. A government release said the hospital has come up inside the King Institute of Research campus in Guindy and is part of the celebrations to commemorate the birth centenary year of Karunanidhi.

Stalin’s visit to Delhi is being keenly watched in political circles as it comes close on the heels of the BJP releasing DMK files by accusing the ruling party of accumulating huge wealth. It also comes amid Income Tax raids on GSquare, a real estate company which is accused of links with the DMK.

Besides the hospital, the government is also planning to inaugurate the grand library built in memory of Karunanidhi in Madurai.