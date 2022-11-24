Tamil Nadu to launch 25 ‘Green Schools’

With an aim to prepare the younger generation for climate change adaptation and mitigation, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to establish 25 Green Schools across the state that will undertake various environment-friendly measures like meeting all electricity requirements by solar power.

The Green Schools will undertake various green measures like setting up of solar borewell, adapting rain water harvesting, composting, creating vegetable garden, medicinal garden and planting of fruit trees, reducing water use, recycling of waste water, and creating a plastic free environment.

A senior government official said the 25 Green Schools will be torchbearers of the novel initiative which will inspire all other schools to follow the green footprints. “The schools shall also be ranked on a green index to create a repository of Information on green initiatives. An amount of Rs.5 crore shall be allocated by the Government of Tamil Nadu towards this initiative, in which Rs.20 lakh will be allocated to each school,” a GO issued in this regard said.

The green schools will undertake a comprehensive exercise and prepare a Green Protocol for the school. The protocol includes use of solar panels to generate green energy for the school, use of solar power for pumping arrangements for drinking water, and adoption of water harvesting structures, creation of mini forests within the campus.

The GO also said a committee will be set up with District Environmental Engineer (DEE) as the chairperson, and Chief Educational Officer (CEO), a representative from the Parent Teachers Association, and a green fellow as members.