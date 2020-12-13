Tamil Nadu to launch mini-clinics aimed at poor on December 14

To reduce overcrowding at hospitals that are already full with Covid-19 patients, Tamil Nadu will begin setting up 2,000 mini-clinics across the state from Monday to enable people, especially the downtrodden, to get treated for minor ailments.

Over 45 clinics will function in Chennai from Monday with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurating the state’s first mini-clinic in Royapuram in North Chennai. Such clinics which would function for two hours in the morning and four hours in the evening are expected to come near slums and other localities in Chennai and elsewhere in the state.

In the first phase, the government has decided to launch 630 mini-clinics each in the first two phases and 740 in the third phase. The idea was conceived after fever camps conducted first in Chennai and later expanded to other parts of the state to detect Covid-19 cases turned successful.

“The clinics will serve as the first stop for people suffering from fever, cold, and flu without having to knock at the doors of a private hospital or a government tertiary care hospital. Our aim is to establish such clinics in every area so that people can access them even by walk,” J Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary (Health), told DH.

The clinic will be open for four hours in the evening to enable people to access them after coming from work. People from the middle-class who live far-away from hospitals, those living in slums, and labourers and daily-wage workers are likely to be benefited from the new clinics.

Radhakrishnan added that the mini-clinics will add to the convenience of the people to access primary health care at their localities. “Treatment for ailments like fever, cold, and flu will be taken care of these mini-clinics. This will be very helpful to people,” he said.