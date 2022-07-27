Tamil Nadu to provide free breakfast for students in 1,500 schools in 1st phase

The first-phase of the DMK dispensation’s ambitious free breakfast scheme for students studying in classes one to five will be implemented in over 1,500 government-run schools across the state at a cost of Rs 33.56 crore from mid-September.

Students in the select schools located in cities, far-flung, and hilly areas will be provided hot breakfast from Monday to Friday. The menu will change everyday with students being served different varieties of upma, kichadi, pongal, and rava kesari or semiya kesari on Fridays.

“The scheme will be launched in mid-September,” a top source in the government told DH. A Government Order (GO) signed by Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu said the scheme aims at tackling nutrition deficiency among children, improving school attendance, and reducing the workload of working mothers.

The free breakfast scheme was part of five major announcements made by Chief Minister M K Stalin on his government’s first anniversary on May 7, 2022. This is an extension of the mid-day meals scheme pioneered by the Justice Party government under the British rule in the 1920s and improvised by successive post-Independence states governments led by K Kamaraj, M Karunanidhi, M G Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa.

The first phase of the scheme will be implemented in 1,545 schools benefitting 1.14 lakh children. Of the 1,545 schools, 417 are in cities, 163 are in towns/district headquarters, 728 in rural areas and 237 in far-flung/hilly areas.

In a statement, Stalin said his happiness knew “no bounds” when he signed the files relating to the scheme, which will make the whole country look at Tamil Nadu.

“The scheme which will encourage poor students to continue their education is a dream project for me who is immersed in the ideals of the Dravidian Movement. It is a proud moment as a Chief Minister. I am sure other governments will follow this unique scheme of the Dravidian Model,” he said.

Officials said clear instructions have been given to departments concerned and district administrations on the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to be followed while implementing the scheme. The official also added that the scheme will be expanded to other schools across the state in a phased manner.

“The food materials used to prepare the breakfast should meet FSSAI standards and we have also told the authorities to use cooking oil and not to reuse it. The prepared food should be tasted by members of the school’s management committee before it is given to students,” a senior official told DH.

Tamil Nadu has had a long history of providing food to students at schools -- the mid-day meals scheme, which is now being implemented across the country, was first conceived by the Justice Party dispensation which provided free meals to school children in government schools in Chennai.

The GO signed by the Chief Secretary also spoke in detail about the contributions made by Kamaraj, Karunanidhi, and MGR in improvising the scheme during their respective tenures as chief ministers of the state.

While Kamaraj extended the mid-day meals scheme from Chennai to the rest of the state, MGR expanded it further by providing nutritious meals to children between 2-9 years old. Karunanidhi added eggs on all days to the menu and bananas for children who don’t eat eggs, while Jayalalithaa added different types of rice.

“The free breakfast scheme for primary school children is a milestone in Tamil Nadu’s history. The mid-day scheme revolutionized education in the state and now the breakfast scheme will not just improve enrollment of students in primary schools but also ensure that children get nutritious food,” political analyst Prof. P. Ramajayam told DH.

“The government should be complimented for conceiving this scheme after taking note of complaints that many children come to schools without having their breakfast,” Ramajayam added.