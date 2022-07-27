Tamil Nadu to provide free breakfast to government school students

Tamil Nadu government will soon provide free breakfast for students of Classes 1-5 in government schools, Chief Minister M.K.Stalin said on Wednesday.

At a function held in a government school here, chief minister Stalin told the students that as they are coming to the school in a hurry in the morning skipping breakfast, the government has decided to provide breakfast in the government schools.

Stalin said the government order for this project was signed by him on Tuesday.

It may be recalled it was Tamil Nadu that first started to provide midday meals to government school students.

Stalin said mental and body health are both important for students and if there is self confidence then studies will not be a problem.