Tamil Nadu to provide Rs 3 lakh solatium to victims of landslides belonging to state

Families of those who died in a landslide in Kerala and living in Tamil Nadu will get a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said here on Wednesday.

Majority of the people who died in the landslide near Munnar in Kerala belong to Tamil Nadu. At least 62 people have died so far, and a few others are believed to be trapped under the debris.

Since most of them have origins in Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami said, he had directed Theni district officials to assist Kerala Government in the rescue operations. He announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each for families of those who died and living in Tamil Nadu.