Tamil Nadu to release Class 12 results on July 19

After cancelling board exams due to the Covid-19, Tamil Nadu will on Monday announce the results for Class 12 students under a new evaluation method. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will release the results at 11 am on Monday, over 45 days after the government cancelled the exams for the first time in recent history.

The government had in June cancelled the Class 12 exams for state-board students after the Centre announced there will be no board exams for Class 12 students under the CBSE stream. Officials said teachers worked for the past one month to evaluate the students and the results will be announced on Monday.

Under the new evaluation method, 50 per cent weightage will be given to the marks scored in SSLC, while 20 per cent weightage to the marks scored in Class 11 exams. The remaining 30 per cent marks will be awarded based on practical exams and internal assessment of the student in Class 12.

“The results will be announced on Monday. If ant student feels the marks given to him are low and that he would have scored more if there was an exam, he will be allowed to take the test later. The marks scored in the exam will be considered final,” an official said.

The state has decided to announce the results of Class 12 exams to ensure admissions to various courses, including engineering, begins in Tamil Nadu. Health Minister Ma Subramanian has asked students from Tamil Nadu to prepare for NEET to get into medical colleges though the DMK government is “working” to do away with the exam in the state.

Tamil Nadu has cancelled SSLC exams for the second consecutive year in 2021, but it went ahead with Class 12 exams in 2020. This year, the exam was postponed by the AIADMK government, but the DMK which came to power after the election decided against conducting the exam.

Check out DH's latest videos: