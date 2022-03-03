Tamil Nadu to send lawmakers, bureaucrats to Europe to evacuate students

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday decided to send three MPs, an MLA and four bureaucrats to Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia to coordinate with the Indian embassies there to ensure “safe and expeditious return” of medical students from the state.

Hours later, Chief Minister M K Stalin wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar demanding that clearances may be provided for their travel at the earliest. The reason that the government gave for its decision to send Tiruchi Siva, M M Abdullah, V Kalanidhi and T R B Raaja (MLA) is that only 193 of 2,223 students whose details have been shared with MEA have returned home.

Click here to follow live updates on Ukraine-Russia crisis

Stalin also said M Rajaraman, Secretary, Department of Telecommunications, has been appointed as Nodal Officer by the Union Government for coordinating the evacuation of students from Tamil Nadu. The CM said details of 2,223 students have been shared with the MEA and the Indian Embassy in Ukraine for their early evacuation.

“While I appreciate the efforts being taken by the Government of India in the evacuation of Indians in Ukraine, I wish to inform you that so far about 193 students from Tamil Nadu have been facilitated to reach their homes. The number of Tamil Nadu students being brought back needs to be increased by focussed intervention at the ground level,” Stalin told Jaishankar.

He said students who are stranded on the eastern border of Ukraine in places like Kharkiv and Sumy have taken shelter in bunkers and metro stations and are facing extreme and uncertain conditions. It has also been reported that they may run out of food and water if the situation persists.

Also Read — 'Stop blaming' students and focus on evacuation: Stalin to Modi

“Therefore, alternate measures for bringing the students through Russian borders may also be explored. I would also request you to take up the issue urgently with the Russian authorities,” he said.

Since more than 1,000 Tamil Nadu students are waiting for their evacuation in Romania, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia, the government is sending the delegation to four countries to coordinate the efforts, Stalin said.

The state government’s decision to send a team to four countries from where stranded students are boarding flights to India was criticised by many on social media. Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai sought to know the need for the state government to send a delegation when “all resources of our government is at work to bring all our children home.”

“Is this activity the domain of a state govt? Ours is the only county operating at this scale to bring its stranded students by using all tools of diplomacy. The need of the hour for our TN state govt is to have teams meeting the parents of the students in TN & keeping them in good spirits and giving them the required confidence,” he wrote on Twitter.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: