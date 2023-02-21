Tamil Nadu to set up biodiversity museum at KMTR

A biodiversity museum and conservation centre with eco-park will be set up at the Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district, the state’s first tiger reserve with one of the most unique ecosystems in the Western Ghats inhabited by rare and endemic flora and fauna.

The museum and conservation centre will be set up at a cost of Rs 7 crore with the objective to promote better appreciation of the rich biodiversity of the region.

KMTR is home to more than 2,000 species of plants including 150 endemic ones and also referred to as the ‘River Sanctuary’ with 14 rivers originating from this landscape.

The project, officials said, will also promote sustainable eco-tourism and create livelihood opportunities for the local people.

As a part of Western Ghats, it has also been designated as ‘World Natural Heritage site’ by Unesco and also forms the core area of Agasthiyamalai Biosphere Reserve.