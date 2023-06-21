Tamil Nadu to shut down 500 liquor outlets from June 22

Following up on an announcement made on the floor of the Assembly, 500 retail liquor outlets in Tamil Nadu will stop functioning from June 22 onwards, the state-run TASMAC said on Wednesday.

Minister V Senthil Balaji, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate and hospitalised for heart-related ailment, had made the announcement in the House in April this year, while holding the Excise portfolio then. State-run liquor retailer Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) recalled the Assembly announcement made then 'on the directions of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin' and said a Government Order (GO) was subsequently issued dated April 20, 2023.

The GO pertained to identifying 500 retail liquor outlets and closing them, it said.

"In order to implement the GO, it has been directed to identify 500 retail outlets across the state and close them from June 22, 20223 onwards."

"Based on that, the said 500 retail outlets will not function from June 22," a TASMAC statement said.

TASMAC runs an alcoholic beverages retail chain in the state.

Opposition Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) welcomed the move and urged Stalin to implement prohibition in the state.

The PMK, a strong proponent of a dry state, called for time-bound closure of the rest of the shops as well.

தமிழ்நாட்டில் 500 மதுக்கடைகள் நாளை முதல் மூடப்படவிருப்பது வரவேற்கத்தக்கது; மீதமுள்ள மதுக்கடைகளையும் மூட கால அட்டவணை வெளியிட வேண்டும்! தமிழ்நாட்டில் மொத்தமுள்ள 5329 மதுக்கடைகளில் 500 கடைகள் நாளை முதல் மூடப்படும் என்று டாஸ்மாக் நிறுவனம் அறிவித்திருக்கிறது. இது தாமதமானது… — Dr ANBUMANI RAMADOSS (@draramadoss) June 21, 2023

"Although delayed, this is welcome. The Chief Minister had promised implementation of prohibition in phased manner and this (closure of 500 shops) should be the start for that journey," PMK president and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Anbumani Ramadoss said in a tweet.