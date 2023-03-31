TN to train students on busting misinformation

Tamil Nadu to train students on busting misinformation & identifying 'hate news'

The Awareness Week on Internet Safety will be observed at the start of the academic year

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Mar 31 2023, 19:16 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2023, 19:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

To help students distinguish between real and fake news, the Tamil Nadu government will observe an Awareness Week on Internet Safety at the launch of every academic year to provide necessary training to government school students on busting misinformation and identifying “hatred news.”

The announcement was made by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in the Assembly on Friday during his reply to the demand for grants of his department. Mahesh said it was imperative that students identify the authenticity of the news that they read and should be trained in busting fake news. 

Read | Fake videos of attacks on migrants: Bihar YouTuber in 3 days police custody

At the beginning of every academic year, starting 2023-2024, all government schools will observe on Awareness Week on busting and identifying misinformation and fake news. “Training will also be provided to teachers on this subject of Internet Safety,” the Minister added. 

Mahesh said people of Tamil Nadu became aware about several issues after late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi launched the free TV scheme, but the same medium (television) was used to spread “wrong news” about the DMK, in an oblique reference to the 2G scam. 

“It was Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) who introduced the Computer Science course in plus-two syllabus in 1998, and later he made the subject compulsory for classes six to ten. If Tamil Nadu youth have made it big in IT, it is because of the efforts taken by our government. But the same technology is now being used to spread fake and hate news,” the minister said. 

He said while “fake news” or “misinformation” travels at “jet speed”, the news busting it travels at snail’s pace. “Our IT wing people are doing a great job, but the fake news problem is universal. So, we believe students should be given training on this important aspect,” the minister added.

The Awareness Week on Internet Safety will be observed at the start of the academic year.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tamil Nadu
India News
Fake News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Narikurava women denied entry in theatre, stars condemn

Narikurava women denied entry in theatre, stars condemn

IPL 2023: Hazlewood likely to miss first 7 games of RCB

IPL 2023: Hazlewood likely to miss first 7 games of RCB

Murmu meets makers of 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Murmu meets makers of 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Quake hit one-fifth of Turkey's food production: UN

Quake hit one-fifth of Turkey's food production: UN

India records 3,095 fresh Covid-19 cases

India records 3,095 fresh Covid-19 cases

Beijing kids with autism get help from horses

Beijing kids with autism get help from horses

 