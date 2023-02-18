Tamil Nadu transfers sexual abuse of inmates case to CB-CID

Tamil Nadu police on Saturday transferred to Crime Branch – Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) the probe into the alleged torture and sexual harassment of inmates of an unlicenced home for people with mental illnesses, destitute women, and beggars in Villupuram district.

Director-General of Police C Sylendra Babu issued an order transferring all cases relating to torture and sexual abuse at the Anbu Jothi Ashram in Villupuram, including shifting of some of the inmates to another home in Bengaluru, to the CB-CID.

The move by the Tamil Nadu police comes after the ashram owner Jubin Baby and his wife Maria were arrested earlier this week after police raided their premises based on a complaint filed by a US resident about his missing father-in-law.

Police found many of the inmates chained and heard complaints of sexual abuse and mental torture from those staying at the ashram. Immediately, the district administration swung into action and rescued as many as 142 people who were staying at the ashram, which has been functioning without required permission since 2005.

The inmates also complained to police that they were raped and beaten up by the owners who also used five monkeys to hurt them. “The case will be taken over by the CB-CID. A detailed investigation will be conducted,” a senior police officer said.

The happenings at the ashram came to light after the US resident filed a complaint that his father-in-law Jaharullah was missing from the home. During an inspection, police found some of the inmates were shifted to Bengaluru. Inmates belonged to Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah suspecting that the inmates could have been used for human and organ trafficking.

“We are given to understand that the DGP of Tamil Nadu has transferred this case to CB-CID. However, considering the legal ramification & this case involves 3 states, we request your good offices to instruct CBI to step in kindly, and all the culprits involved in the human trafficking network be nabbed at the earliest,” he wrote to Shah.