Tamil Nadu transport minister stripped of portfolio after complaint from BDO

In the first re-jig of his 10-month-old cabinet, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday removed R S Rajakannappan from the coveted Transport portfolio and allotted him backward classes department, hours after a Block Development Officer (BDO) alleged that the senior minister made casteist slur against him.

Rajakannappan, an ex-AIADMK veteran, was allotted the Transport portfolio when the DMK assumed office in May 2021, raising many eyebrows.

“Based on the recommendations of the Hon'ble Chief Minister, the portfolios of "Transport, Nationalized Transport and Motor Vehicles Act" dealt with by Thiru R.S. Rajakannappan has been allocated to Thiru S S Sivasankar and re-designated him as Minister for Transport,” a statement from the Raj Bhavan said.

It said the portfolios of Backward Classes Welfare, Most Backward Classes Welfare and Denotified Communities Welfare dealt with by Sivasankar has been allocated to Rajakannappan and re-designated him as Minister for Backward Classes Welfare.

The action came hours after the BDO of Mudukulathur taluk in his native Ramanathapuram district alleged that Rajakannappan used casteist slurs against him.

