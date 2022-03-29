TN transport minister stripped of post after complaint

Tamil Nadu transport minister stripped of portfolio after complaint from BDO

The action came hours after the BDO of Mudukulathur taluk in his native Ramanathapuram district alleged that Rajakannappan used casteist slurs against him

ETB Sivapriyan
ETB Sivapriyan, DHNS, Chennai,
  • Mar 29 2022, 21:38 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2022, 22:35 ist
Ex-Tamil Nadu Transport Minister R S Rajakannappan. Credit: facebook/RajakannappanMLA

In the first re-jig of his 10-month-old cabinet, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday removed R S Rajakannappan from the coveted Transport portfolio and allotted him backward classes department, hours after a Block Development Officer (BDO) alleged that the senior minister made casteist slur against him. 

Rajakannappan, an ex-AIADMK veteran, was allotted the Transport portfolio when the DMK assumed office in May 2021, raising many eyebrows. 

“Based on the recommendations of the Hon'ble Chief Minister, the portfolios of "Transport, Nationalized Transport and Motor Vehicles Act" dealt with by Thiru R.S. Rajakannappan has been allocated to Thiru S S Sivasankar and re-designated him as Minister for Transport,” a statement from the Raj Bhavan said. 

It said the portfolios of Backward Classes Welfare, Most Backward Classes Welfare and Denotified Communities Welfare dealt with by Sivasankar has been allocated to Rajakannappan and re-designated him as Minister for Backward Classes Welfare.

The action came hours after the BDO of Mudukulathur taluk in his native Ramanathapuram district alleged that Rajakannappan used casteist slurs against him.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Tamil Nadu
India News
DMK
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Towering ice volcanoes identified on vibrant Pluto

Towering ice volcanoes identified on vibrant Pluto

S P Balasubrahmanyam's last song to be auctioned as NFT

S P Balasubrahmanyam's last song to be auctioned as NFT

Kohli retains top spot as most valued celebrity brand

Kohli retains top spot as most valued celebrity brand

Ticket sales of Chris Rock's shows soar after slap

Ticket sales of Chris Rock's shows soar after slap

10 optical illusion make-ups that left netizens amazed

10 optical illusion make-ups that left netizens amazed

Williams will not forget the Oscars, for wrong reasons

Williams will not forget the Oscars, for wrong reasons

More violence awaits woman refugees fleeing Ukraine

More violence awaits woman refugees fleeing Ukraine

 