Tamil Nadu treats 1.5 lakh accident victims under new scheme in 15 months

As many as 1.5 lakh people who met with road accidents in the state have been treated under the Tamil Nadu Government’s Innuyir Nammai Kaakum 48 (Emergency care scheme) in the first fifteen months of its implementation.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian Thursday met the one lakh and fifty thousandth patient at a private medical college on the outskirts of the city where he is receiving his treatment after being injured in an accident. The scheme was conceived after the government found that over 17,000 people die in the state every year due to accidents.

In all, 1.5 lakh people have received treatment under the scheme between December 18, 2021, and March 16, 2023. The government has so far spent Rs 132.52 crore on this scheme. The government also felicitates those who rescue accident victims and bring them to hospitals with a certificate and a cash award of Rs 5,000.

Subramanian said the 50,000th, 80,000th, and 1,00,000th patients were also treated at private medical college hospitals.

The ambitious scheme provides for free treatment up to Rs 1 lakh for the first 48 hours after an accident in 609 hospitals of which 408 are from the private sector in the state. The scheme also covers those from other states and abroad.

Officials said the scheme’s aim was to ensure that those who meet with accidents are treated immediately.