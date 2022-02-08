Tamil Nadu urban local body polls: Over 57,000 candidates in fray

As many as 57,778 candidates will fight the February 19 elections to urban local bodies in Tamil Nadu to elect 12,838 councillors who will then choose the heads and vice-heads of corporations, municipalities, and town panchayats.

As the last date for withdrawal of nomination ended on Monday, the State Election Commission (SEC) released the number of people in the fray. While 11,196 persons are in the fray to elect 1,374 councillors for 21 corporations, 17,922 persons will contest the polls to choose 3,843 ward councillors in 138 municipalities. As many as 28,660 candidates are contesting the elections to choose 7,609 councillors of town panchayats.

A total of 2,062 nominations were rejected, while 14,324 nominations were withdrawn. 218 candidates have been chosen unanimously, the SEC said. Elections will be held for 12,838 seats/wards in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, and 490 town panchayats in a single phase on February 19. The newly-elected members will choose mayors, deputy mayors, chairpersons and deputy chairpersons, and presidents and vice-presidents for corporations, municipalities, and town panchayats.

The elections will be the first major popularity test for the DMK which trounced the AIADMK in May last year and stormed to power after a decade. While the DMK alliance is “intact” with its alliance partners contesting the elections under its leadership, the AIADMK alliance is in tatters – while PMK walked out last year, the BJP is also contesting alone in the urban local body elections.

For the DMK, the elections to urban local bodies is a “prestige issue” as it hopes to replicate the success of the assembly elections held in April 2021. The DMK feels the party’s sweep in the rural body elections in nine districts in October 2021 and the “popularity” of Chief Minister M K Stalin and his government would come in handy in the elections.

On the other hand, the AIADMK, which is still smarting under the assembly election loss, will be utilizing the elections to “show its strength” in its strongholds at least if not across the state.

