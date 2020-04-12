Tamil Nadu woman moves SC to bring back 860 fishermen, including husband stuck in Iran

A woman from Tamil Nadu has approached the Supreme Court to 860 Indian fishermen, including her husband, stranded on boats, in life-threatening situation, in the coast of Iran, following the suspension of flights and travel in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

A Salem resident, Santha Muthulingam deprecated the government's stand that it would bring back only those who are tested negative of Coronavirus, terming it as "British or Nazi German way of things".

The top court is to take up the matter on Monday, along with similar pleas to evacuate citizens stuck in other countries, including the USA.

In a writ petition, she contended no help was forthcoming from either the Embassy or Iran government to 860 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Gujarat as they remained stranded for about 25 days in temporary sheds and anchored boats in the coast of Bandar-e-Moqam, a village and Lavan Island in Hormozgan province of Iran, the second epicentre of the pandemic.

Her plea stated the only way to fight Coronavirus was to let the human body create antibodies. So these fishermen must be brought back and kept in necessary quarantine condition with food and water, which is a primordial requirement for recovery.

"Allowing the citizens of India to perish in a foreign country out of starvation and dehydration, much less than the infection, to say the least, is inhuman, step-motherly and completely contrary to Article 21 of the Constitution," her petition filed by advocate K Paari Vendhan stated.

While France and the US were expatriating 14,000 citizens but she was informed that the Ministry of External Affairs stated that they would bring back only those citizens who were tested negative of Coronavirus, her petition claimed.

The petitioner pointed out the Union government had already evacuated pilgrims from Iran and other citizens from China and Italy.