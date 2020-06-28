Tamil Nadu woman sets herself ablaze allegedly over chicken biryani

A 28-year-old woman set herself on fire allegedly over biryani in Tamil Nadu's Mamallapuram, on Friday, according to a Times of India report.

According to the report, Sowmiya died by suicide, because her husband brought plain biryani instead of chicken biryani.

The couple lived in a two-storeyed building in Poonjeri village near Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu and were married for 12 years. they also had two children, the daily reported.

Sowmiya had asked her husband, Manoharan, to buy chicken biryani from a newly launched eatery, but, since the dish was sold out, he could only get the kuska (i.e biryani sans the meat).

“Sowmiya was angry and refused to eat the plain biriyani. Later, Manoharan gave the biriyani to a neighbour and went to work,” a police officer told the daily.

Following this, she set herself ablaze using petrol. She was admitted to Chengalpet government hospital, when their neighbour alerted the cops.

She succumbed to the burns on June 26.

In February, a similar incident was reported in Hyderabad, when a woman died due to suicide, as her husband refused to get her biryani, according to The Siasat Daily report.