Tamil Nadu YouTuber arrested over 2020 video on Tablighi Jamaat

The Melapalayam police here booked him for various offences under the IPC and IT Act

  • Dec 16 2021, 20:08 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 22:40 ist
He was arrested over a complaint registered last April. Credit: iStock Photo

Days after the Madras High Court quashed an FIR against him filed over a deleted tweet vis a vis the IAF copter crash in which CDS General Bipin Rawat and 13 others were killed, well-known YouTuber Maridhas was arrested on Thursday for his video against the Tablighi Jamaat members put out in April 2020, police said.

He was arrested over a complaint registered last April. The Melapalayam police here booked him for various offences under the IPC and IT Act. He was later produced before a local court which remanded him to custody till December 30.

