Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 case count tops six lakh-mark

With an addition of 5,600 plus new Covid-19 cases, Tamil Nadu on Thursday crossed six lakh virus cases while the toll mounted to 9,586 with 66 more fatalities. The tally of positive cases stood at 6,03,290 which includes 5,688 new infections.

Over a span of nearly three months, the state has added a whopping 5,00,569 cases as Tamil Nadu had crossed the one lakhmark (1,02,721 cases) on July 3. Tamil Nadu, which breached the five lakh cases on September 13 has added a little more than one lakh cases in 17 days.

On that day, the state's case tally and total recoveries stood at 5,02,759 and 4,47,366 respectively. As on October 1, the recoveries increased to 5.47 lakh with 5,516 patients getting discharged from various hospitals and active cases were 46,369, a health department bulletin said.

As many as 87,647 RT-PCR samples were tested and cumulatively 74.41 lakh specimens examined. Those dead include three men aged 37, 38 and 93 and in total 57 had co-morbidities and nine no chronic diseases.

Today's fresh infections include Chennai's 1,289, Coimbatore 550, Chengelpet 356, Tiruvallur 260 and Kancheepuram 148. The toll of 9,586 covers the state capital's 3,228 Chengelpet 560, Coimbatore 444, and Tiruvallur 550.