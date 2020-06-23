Tamil Nadu's Covid-19 tally now at 64,603 with 2,500 new cases

The COVID-19 tally in Tamil Nadu mounted to 64,603 on Tuesday as 2,516 more people tested positive while 39 died of the disease taking the toll to 833, the state government said.

Of the fresh cases, Chennai accounted for the maximum of 1,380, followed by neighbouring districts of Chengelpet (146), Tiruvallur (156) and Kancheepuram (59), a health department bulletin said adding the rest were scattered in other districts.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

This is the seventh successive day that the state has reported 2,000 plus cases and third day over 2,500 cases.

The active cases stood at 28,428. Chennai's share in the state count was 44,205.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

Those dead include a 43-year old woman and a 45-year old man while 36 had co-morbidities and three others none, the bulletin said.