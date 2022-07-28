TN's Nehru stadium dazzles as Chess Olympiad opens

Tamil Nadu's Nehru stadium dazzles, rocks with music during Chess Olympiad inaugural

An audio visual on the theme of sand-sculpting captured the game of chess to be played in Tamil Nadu's historic sea port town of Mamallapuram

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jul 28 2022, 17:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2022, 17:47 ist
A volunteer sets a timer at the playing area ahead of the start of the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022, in Mahabalipuram on July 27, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

The Nehru Indoor Stadium here sparkled with classy lighting, and a sense of excitement was palpable during the inaugural event for the 44th Chess Olympiad. The sprawling arena in downtown Chennai was buzzing with fresh ideas represented in the form of elegant decor with the undercurrent being the nerve-wracking game of chess.

The classy lighting displayed multiple colours everywhere and the magic of light embossed on the foreground a grand, big chessboard and the flags of participating countries. The stadium's dais was decked with king-sized brightly coloured chess pieces of king, bishop, rook, queen, knight and the pawns. A special dance-song Vanakkam Chennai, Vanakkam Chess, was screened.

An audio visual on the theme of sand-sculpting captured the game of chess to be played in Tamil Nadu's historic sea port town of Mamallapuram. With an orchestra playing pulsating music, teams from dozens of countries including Japan, China, Australia, Germany, Italy, South Africa, Austria, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Argentina, and Barbados were welcomed to unceasing rounds of applause in the stadium.

Jai Ho was among the Indian instrumental music played while Vande Mataram was rendered. Top actor Rajinikanth was among the star invitees who were present. 

Chess
Chess Olympiad
India News
Tamil Nadu

