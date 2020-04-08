Tamil Nadu's tally of COVID-19 positive cases goes up to 738; 5 patients critical

With 48 persons testing positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, the tally in Tamil Nadu went up to 738 even as five patients are reported to be critical. The death toll also increased to 8 with the death of a 45-year-old man with no travel history who was admitted to a private hospital in Vellore, 140 kms from here.

Of the 48 who tested positive on Wednesday, 42 belong to a “single source” a reference to those who attended a religious congregation in Delhi. Briefing reporters, Health Secretary Dr Beela Rajesh said 21 patients have been discharged from hospitals so far after recovery. This includes a 72-year-old man who returned home on Thursday after treatment.

“A total of 21 people have been discharged from hospitals so far and we have discharged a 72-year-old man from a hospital. We are taking every possible step to successfully treat everyone,” she said, adding that four doctors have so far tested positive for Covid-19.

To a question, the Health Secretary said at least 553 persons who attended the aforesaid event have tested positive besides 126 people who came in contact with them. The number of people testing positive from one cluster stands at 679 out of the total 738 Covid-19 patients.

She also said five patients admitted to different hospitals are critical in response to a question.

With 34 districts getting affected due to Covid-19, all have been brought under surveillance, she said, adding containment activities are on full swing in the zones identified.

The state has so far tested 6,075 samples and have placed 1,953 persons in isolations wards in hospitals. It also plans to begin mass testing of people from this weekend once the state gets 1 lakh rapid test kits from China.