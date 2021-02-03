Tamil Nadu's Two-Language Policy won’t be diluted: Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday reiterated that it would continue to implement the Two Language Policy in the state despite the New Education Policy (NEP) advocating three languages for students, asserting that there will no “dilution” on its stand.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit said in his customary address to the Tamil Nadu Assembly that the state government has constituted two committees to examine the implications of the NEP of the Government of India for school and higher education in the state.

“This government is fully committed to the continuance of the Two Language Policy in the State and there shall be no dilution in this regard,” Purohit said, as he made his address in the first session of the Assembly this year.

The three-language policy proposed by the NEP led to a massive row in Tamil Nadu with almost all political parties terming the proposal as an “indirect way” to impose Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had been maintaining that the state government will continue to implement the two-language policy that has been in place in the state for the past few decades. Contending that the state government will continue to staunchly protect Tamil Nadu’s interests in inter-state river waters issues, Purohit asked the Centre to reject the proposal by Karnataka to construct a reservoir in Mekedatu across Cauvery.