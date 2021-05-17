Tamil news channels join 'Wear Mask' campaign

"Vanakkam. I welcome you to the news bulletin,” says the anchor wearing a face mask. “I am not wearing a mask since I am in a room, and there is enough distance between myself and the camera man,” the anchor adds after removing the mask.

Tamil news channels have added this bit at the beginning of the news bulletin as part of their campaign to create awareness about Covid-19 and its spread. Though most channels have been creating awareness on the coronavirus in their own way, the announcements that underline the importance of wearing masks was added on Monday.

This came after Chief Minister MK Stalin met with editors from the television media on Sunday and appealed to them to do their bit in controlling the spread of Covid-19. The government released slogans for the channels to carry them during news bulletins.

Even before the meeting, many news channels had carried programmes emphasising the importance of vaccination, and the need to wear face masks. Some channels had also interviewed international experts hailing from Tamil Nadu to reach home the message in the native language.

“We have added the phrase to our news bulletins from Monday. We have been airing several programmes since last year. We have been focussing on masking during advertisement breaks, and our bottom line is always about the need to get vaccinated,” S Karthigaichelvan, Managing Editor, Puthiya Thalaimurai, told DH.