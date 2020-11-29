Tamil superstar Rajinikanth to meet fans on November 30 to discuss politics

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth will on Monday meet office-bearers of Rajini Makkal Mandram, an extension of his fans’ club, to discuss his political plans. The actor might convey his thoughts about his political plunge, which seems unlikely if one goes by hints thrown by him in the past few months.

The meeting of district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram will take place at 10 am on Monday at the Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam owned by the actor. Sources in the actor’s camp told DH that Rajinikanth is likely to have a frank discussion with the district secretaries on his thoughts about his political plunge.

“He will tell them about his plans vis-a-vis his political entry and the current situation owing out of Covid-19. He will also listen to what his fans say because they have stood with him for about 40 years. This is likely to be a frank discussion,” a source said.

“Whether he will convey his decision whether or not to enter politics on Monday is a million-dollar question. Only Rajinikanth can answer that question. But he will open his mind to his fans when he meets them on Monday. This is the sense that we have got,” the source added.

The source further said Rajinikanth is also likely to brief his fans about his health condition and the precautions that doctors treating him have told him to take given the pandemic.

Rajinikanth had announced that he will launch a party and contest Assembly polls on the last day of 2017. However, the actor did not take any serious step in the past three years towards building his party and had put the onus on the people to show “resurgence” towards a change for him to launch a party.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes over a month after Rajinikanth dismissed as “fake” a letter doing rounds in his name which talks about him not taking the formal political plunge. However, the actor admitted that the “fake letter” was partially true as things related to his health mentioned in it were “true.”

In the statement issued last month, the actor dropped ample hints that he may not take the formal political plunge as doctors have clearly told himself could be vulnerable to catching the Covid-19 infection due to co-morbidities. This was for the first time that the actor admitted that he underwent a renal transplant at a US hospital in 2016.

After Rajinikanth issued the statement, RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy met the actor twice and is understood to have prodded him to launch his party or at least give a voice for the BJP in the assembly elections in Tamil Nadu due in 2021. However, the actor is said to be non-committal on supporting any political party in the event of him not launching his own party.