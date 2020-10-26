Tata hospital at Kasargod to start functioning by October 28

A hospital complex set up by Tata Group at Kasargod to address the weak health infrastructure of the district will start functioning on Wednesday.

Kerala government was facing criticism that despite Tata handing over the infrastructure on September 9 it was not being commissioned even as the district was facing an acute shortage of health infrastructure.

The state government recently decided to sanction 191 posts for the Covid hospital set up by Tata Group.

Health Minister K K Shailaja said that the hospital would initially function as Covid hospital form October 28 and once Covid was over it would be converted as a normal hospital for all types of diseases.

The 551-bedded hospital was set up by Tata Group on a war footing when the district's weak health infrastructure came to light when the district witnessed Covid cases increasing alarmingly in March and April. The Rs 60 crore project was offered as a corporate social responsibility project.