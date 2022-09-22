TDP chief meets Andhra Governor to protest NTR health varsity name change

Telugu Desam Party continued its protests while NT Rama Rao’s family—including top Tollywood actors like Jr NTR—lambasted the Jaganmohan Reddy government for its move to rename the NTR Health University after his father, former chief minister the late Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu announced that his party will protest till the chief minister takes back his decision removing the name of Telugu matinee idol—TDP founder and former chief minister N T Rama Rao—from the university which he set up in 1986.

On Thursday, Naidu met Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to formally lodge his protest and appeal to the latter not to give assent to the bill to become a law.

“The bill was passed in the AP Legislative Assembly when the Opposition was not in the House. The cabinet approval was also taken in dark hours, which points to the bill’s unconstitutional and anti-people’s nature,” Naidu said.

“As the Chancellor of the Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, your excellency should not accept the changing of the university’s name,” the former CM wrote in the memorandum handed to the governor.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR, grandson and namesake of NTR, took to Twitter to show his disapproval.

“Both NTR and YSR have gained great popularity. Such name change would not elevate YSR stature nor diminish NTR’s esteem. By merely changing a university name, NTR’s fame, his place in Telugu history and his memory in Telugu people's hearts cannot be erased,” tweeted Jr NTR of the RRR fame.

NTR’s other grandson, popular actor Nandamuri Kalyanram, also expressed his displeasure. “I am pained by the name change of a reputed institution. To use an emotional issue for political gains is not correct,” Kalyanram tweeted.

On Wednesday, the Reddy government introduced the bill to change the name of the health university, which was passed by a voice vote after the TDP legislators were suspended for creating ruckus in the house over the issue.