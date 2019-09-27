TDP colours on Tirumala's Alipiri entrance kicks up row

Ahead of the annual Brahmotsavam of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala, the Alipiri arch being painted a pink colour has created ripples in social media.

The temple administration got the Sankhu (Vaishnavite symbol) and Chakra on the arch painted in light pink colour, which is the colour of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party.

The issue acquired political overtones, as Andhra Pradesh Chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy invited his Telangana counterpart and TRS party president K Chandrashekhar Rao for the grand event, to be held from September 29 to October 8.

According to experts, painting the arch in pink colour does not comply with the temple Agama sastra rules. “Usually, the Sankhu is painted white. We never saw it in pink colour. They should have gone for the traditional white colour or multiple colours, if they were looking at adding beauty to it”, said Dr TPS Ramanujam, a Sanskrit scholar familiar with Agama sastra.

However, sources in the TTD said since the incident kicked up a furore, instructions were already issued to replace pink with a regular colour.