TDP launches website on 'alleged illicit brands and alcoholic deaths'

The opposition TDP which has been attacking Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy over the issue of cheap and spurious liquor has now launched an exclusive website highlighting "the alleged illicit brands and alcoholic deaths" occurring in the state.

The website named www.killerjbrands.com, where J refers to Jagan according to the TDP leaders also invites people to lodge their grievances, cases of liquor deaths. The website claims that there are 70 local liquor brands in AP and that 5000 deaths were caused by the spurious alcohol consumption.

The Budget session of the AP assembly, which concluded last week, was rocked by the TDP legislators' protests over the 25 odd deaths in Jangareddygudem of West Godavari district that allegedly were caused by the consumption of illicit liquor.

Alleging that “Jagan's liquor mafia is destroying families in AP,” the TDP leaders said they will intensify the war against toxic brands. “The time has come for waging a non-stop people's agitation to rescue the vulnerable sections from the ruling YSRCP's hazardous liquor brands.”

“CM Jagan has remained indifferent while families were getting crushed because of the liquor menace in the state. The manufacture and sale of 'dangerous liquor brands' remains high despite the rising criticism,” former TDP minister Nakka Ananda Babu said while launching the website on Saturday along with TDP MLC Paruchuri Ashok Babu.

The TDP leaders alleged that all the liquor companies are in control of the Chief Minister. “While the CM is benefiting from liquor companies, his party leaders are making easy money by selling illicit liquor. Poor people are buying illicit liquor as they are unable to bear the exorbitantly high costs of J-brands cheap liquor,” they said.

Speaking during a discussion on liquor policy in the state assembly on Wednesday, Chief Minister Reddy dismissed the opposition’s allegations, stating that “his government did not give permission to any new distillery or brewery since it came to power in 2019.”

The CM further said that liquor rates were increased “to deter the poor people from consumption” and that his government has taken over retail trade of liquor through the AP State Beverages Corporation.

We have also reduced the number of liquor shops from 4,380 to 2,934, the CM said while clarifying that “no changes were made to the liquor manufacturing policy.”

