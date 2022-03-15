TDP members suspended for disrupting house

The Andhra Pradesh Assembly saw ruckus for the second consecutive day over the deaths allegedly due to illicit liquor in Jangareddygudem of West Godavari district.

The opposition TDP is alleging that about 25 people have lost their lives over the last few days after consuming spurious liquor.

11 TDP MLAs were suspended from the assembly on Tuesday for disrupting the house proceedings while demanding a discussion on the issue. On Monday, five TDP MLAs were suspended for the duration of the ongoing budget session i.e till 25 March.

Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy said that the opposition was “deliberately creating ruckus over the Jangareddygudem deaths, on which the government has already given a clarification in the House.”

Reddy asked the TDP members to “behave in a civilised manner” and allow the house to function properly.

“TDP leaders should apply basic logic. How can someone brew illicit liquor in Jangareddygudem, a town with a population of 55,000 and where the government machinery has its full presence.”

“Preparing illicit liquor may be possible in remote places but not easy in a municipality,” the CM said.

“Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu is making contradictory statements. He had claimed that the state government has taken a Rs 25,000 crore loan through the state beverages corporation and is also planning for another Rs 25,000 crore loan. But in the same breath says that our government has been encouraging hooch, unmindful of the fact that revenues will fall with illicit liquor,” Reddy said.

The Chief Minister had on Monday attributed the Jangareddygudem deaths to natural causes.

“Deaths did not occur at a single place and happened over a period of one week at multiple locations,” Reddy said.

The TDP legislators have ridiculed the CM’s statements.

Meanwhile, a new business rule of the legislative assembly says that members who enter the well of the House would be suspended automatically.

Check out latest videos from DH: