TDP sets one week deadline for YSRCP government to withdraw takeover of private aided colleges

The opposition TDP has set a one-week deadline for Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy to withdraw the decision to take over private educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh running with government aid.

On Wednesday, TDP National General Secretary Nara Lokesh met the students of Sri Sai Baba National College in Anantapuram who are protesting against the change of administration, and assured them of the party's support.

Tension prevailed on the campus on Monday, when the police tried to disperse the agitating students by force. Students alleged that the cops misbehaved with them and also thrashed them while bundling them away in vans. While some of the students including a girl were injured in the commotion, the district police denied the charges of baton charge on students.

In a controversial decision, Reddy's government had earlier this year issued orders for take over of the management and assets of the willing private aided educational institutions.

Lokesh demanded the immediate withdrawal of GO no 42 in order to continue the age-old aided system of educational institutions in Andhra Pradesh.

The former TDP minister said that Reddy would have to face the student's ire otherwise.

“Chandrababu Naidu government had promised to continue the aided system. We would tear off GO 42 the moment we reclaim power in the state,” Lokesh said.

Instead of handing over the buildings etc to the government, SSBN college management has reportedly decided to privatize the institution. Students are worried about the fees becoming expensive.

“How can these students from poor, and backward class families pay hefty fees?,” Lokesh questioned while criticising Jagan's policies.

Lokesh has accused the YSRCP of “eying the Rs 300 crore worth 7.5 acres of SSBN College lands in the heart of Anantapuram city.”

Lokesh also demanded the suspension of the policemen “responsible for lathi-charge and injuries suffered by SSBN students,” while taking back “the false cases filed on the students, opposition parties etc.”

