Tea and coffee kept near deceased patient served in Kerala's Covid-19 ward

Amid the coronavirus scare, bed coffee was served in the Covid ward of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital allegedly by keeping the kettle and cups near the body of a patient who died early Tuesday morning, prompting the College Superintendent Dr Sharmad to order a probe.

The incident came to light when some of the patients recorded a video in which authorities were seen removing the body wrapped in a plastic. The video also showed a person in a PPE kit keeping the kettle and cups near a table next to the stretcher in which the body was wrapped and kept.

"We were informed about the incident at 5.30 AM and the death was declared within an hour as per the protocol. The swab was taken from the body which was disinfected and wrapped in plastic. The body being kept near where the morning beverages were distributed cannot be justified. A report has been sought and action will be taken accordingly so that it will not be repeated," Dr Sharmad told PTI.

The superintendent said the authorities tried to contact the relatives of the 85-year-old deceased woman as they had sought the photo and video of the body because they were also in quarantine. He termed as completely wrong reports that food was distributed in the Covid ward next to the body which had been lying there for nearly five hours, after 10.30 AM.

"That information is completely wrong. We could declare the death only after one hour. But there was a delay removing the body for taking the video for the relatives in quarantine. However, it was removed after around 8.30 AM itself," Sharmad said.

He said since the relatives, who are also under quarantine, are unable to visit, the authorities normally send them the video of the body. "It was not the food, but tea or coffee for a few other patients that were served as some of them demanded. However, it should not have been done and a probe has been ordered and report sought," the Superintendent said.

The incident took place in ward number 5 of the medical college hospital here.