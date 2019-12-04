Teacher held for abetting student's suicide in Madurai

A teacher of a private school in the district was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly harassing a class 10 student and abetting his suicide, police said. The boy Singam Balaji in his suicide note stated that his Maths teacher Ravi was the cause of his death.

Highlighting his plight, the boy mentioned that the teacher had tortured him. Holding the teacher responsible for taking the extreme step, the student sought punishment for Ravi. Though the boy had committed suicide on November 30, the suicide note was found inside his notebook by the parents.

The teacher Ravi was arrested on a complaint from the student's uncle. An investigation is on.