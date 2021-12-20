Teacher in Chennai arrested after sharing porn on school WhatsApp group

A private school mathematics teacher, Mathivannan, who had shared pornographic videos in a school group — comprising Class 12 students and teachers — on Friday night, was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Mathivannan was teaching mathematics for over a decade at a private school in Chennai and was living with his wife and children at Ambattur in the city.

The teacher sent the porn video during the night to the group that was used for online teaching of students. Children and fellow teachers who were shocked on seeing the porn video popping up in the group, alerted school authorities.

During an internal inquiry by the school officials, Mathivannan said that he did not know about the video and that he had shared it under the influence of alcohol.

The school management lodged a complaint with the All women police station, Chennai who arrested him under the POCSO Act and IT Act. The teacher was produced before the Chief Judicial magistrate court and was remanded in judicial custody.

