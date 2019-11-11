Techie death case: Ex-AIADMK Councillor granted bail

The Madras High Court on Monday granted conditional bail to former AIADMK councillor S Jayagopal and his relative in connection with the death of a 23-year-old techie in September.

Subhasri Ravi, the techie, was killed on September 22 after a banner erected by Jayagopal fell on the two-wheeler she was riding resulting in her being run over by a tanker lorry.

Jayagopal, a former AIADMK councillor, has been asked to stay in Madurai by the court which also ordered both him and his brother-in-law Meghanathan to pay Rs 25,000 each to the Cancer Institute in Chennai and the Government Stanley Hospital for the treatment of patients who are poor.

Jayagopal has been in jail since September 27. Subhasri Ravi was killed on September 22 when one of the banners erected by Jayagopal welcoming Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam fell on the two-wheeler she was riding.

Following fall of the banner, Subhasri fell off her bike and was run over by a speeding tanker lorry.

Jayagopal was booked under Section 3 of The Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1959 (for placing advertisements on the road illegally) and Section 326 of the Indian Penal Code (causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), the police did not act against him.