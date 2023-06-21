Techie stabbed for rejecting man's moves in Hyderabad

Techie stabbed for rejecting man's 'proposal' in Hyderabad

The accused suspected that the woman was in love with another person and in a fit of rage took out a plant cutter from his bag and stabbed her, police said.

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jun 21 2023, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 22:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 22-year-old woman software engineer was stabbed by a man for allegedly rejecting his proposal to enter into a relationship, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred in Puppalguda area and the accused, who is related to the woman, was taken into custody.

The woman was admitted to a hospital, where her condition is said to be stable. The accused, working as a food delivery boy, picked up the woman on a two-wheeler from her hostel on Tuesday night on the pretext of speaking to her and took her near a hotel.

Also Read | Woman critical after ex-boyfriend stabs her multiple times in Kolkata

While they were talking, he expressed interest in having a relationship with her but she rejected the proposal.

The accused suspected that she was in love with another person and in a fit of rage took out a plant cutter from his bag and stabbed her, police said.

The woman sustained bleeding injuries on her neck, cheek and hands, police said and added she managed to restrain him. A police team on patrol noticed the woman with bleeding injuries and shifted her to a hospital. Police said a case was registered.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Hyderabad
Telangana
Crime

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH impact: Karnataka suspends IFS officer in teak scam

DH impact: Karnataka suspends IFS officer in teak scam

PM Modi-led Yoga session creates Guinness World Record

PM Modi-led Yoga session creates Guinness World Record

Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle

Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle

Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour

Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour

G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa

G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa

 