Technical glitch in plane with Andhra CM Jaganmohan Reddy, returns safely to airport

A technical fault was detected soon after take-off in the aircraft carrying CM Jaganmohan Reddy and others to New Delhi. The flight safely returned to Gannavaram, Vijayawada airport.
He was slated to visit Delhi on January 30 for two days and was to attend the curtain-raising ceremony at the Andhra global investors' meet.
More to follow...
