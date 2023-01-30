Technical glitch in plane with Andhra CM, returns safe

Technical glitch in plane with Andhra CM Jaganmohan Reddy, returns safely to airport

The flight safely returned to Vijaywada airport

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jan 30 2023, 18:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2023, 18:32 ist
Andhra CM Jaganmohan Reddy. Credit: PTI Photo

A technical fault was detected soon after take-off in the aircraft carrying CM Jaganmohan Reddy and others to New Delhi. The flight safely returned to Gannavaram, Vijayawada airport.

He was slated to visit Delhi on January 30 for two days and was to attend the curtain-raising ceremony at the Andhra global investors' meet.  

More to follow...

YS Jaganmohan Reddy
Andhra Pradesh
India News

