Technical snag forces Air India Express plane to return

Technical snag forces Air India Express flight to return

The 105 passengers on board the flight were later sent to Muscat on another aircraft which departed after 1 PM

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jan 23 2023, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2023, 22:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File photo

 An Air India Express flight from Thiruvananthapuram to Muscat, Oman returned shortly after take-off due to a technical glitch in its on-board computer system.

Aviation regulator DGCA is looking into the incident, a senior official said.

The 105 passengers on board the flight were later sent to Muscat on another aircraft which departed after 1 PM, an Air India Express spokesperson said.

The initial flight, IX 549, which took off from the state capital of Kerala at 8.30 AM returned to the international airport here at 9.17 AM after one of the pilots noticed the technical glitch.

"All 105 passengers and the cabin crew are safe," the spokesperson had said after the morning flight returned to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

The passengers were well taken care of while the airline arranged another aircraft to take them to Muscat, he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Air India Express
Muscat
India News

What's Brewing

The significance of the Republic Day parade

The significance of the Republic Day parade

SRK's 'Pathaan' sets record advance booking

SRK's 'Pathaan' sets record advance booking

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wed at Khandala farmhouse

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wed at Khandala farmhouse

Off-beaten Indian places top trending on Airbnb in 2022

Off-beaten Indian places top trending on Airbnb in 2022

What happened to all of science's big breakthroughs?

What happened to all of science's big breakthroughs?

Why women should invest in guaranteed-return plans

Why women should invest in guaranteed-return plans

Most favourite co-star: Deepika on working with SRK

Most favourite co-star: Deepika on working with SRK

 