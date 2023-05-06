Teenager killed after being hit by train while shooting videos on railway track

Teen hit by train while taking videos on railway tracks

Hyderabad
  • May 06 2023, 05:10 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 05:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

A 16-year-old student, who allegedly came to a railway track here along with two other friends to shoot selfies, was killed after being hit by a train on Friday, officials said.

The teenager, who was walking on the track, could not avoid being hit by train, though his friends, who were shooting on a mobile phone, managed to escape after the train came close to them, Government Railway Police said.

The boy was a resident of Hyderabad, it added.

A case under Section 174 CrPC (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc.) was registered.

