Tejasvi Surya dubs Owaisis as Jinnah's new avatar; says AIMIM allowed only Rohingya inside old city

BJP's youth wing president Tejasvi Surya launched a broadside against the Owaisi brothers on Monday, accusing them of obstructing development in Hyderabad's old city area.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha chief, who is in Hyderabad as part of the party's Change-Hyderabad campaign for the GHMC polls, has likened AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to Pakistan's Md Ali Jinnah.

“It is laughable that Asaduddin and Akbaruddin Owaisi speak about development. They did not let the metro, or any new infrastructure projects inside the old city. The only thing they allowed there is the Rohingya Muslims,” Surya said on Monday.

Asaduddin is the Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP, while Akbaruddin, his younger brother, is a MLA representing Chandrayangutta area of the old city.

Branding the Owaisis as communal and divisive, Surya said that the AIMIM has no right to lecture the BJP on secular, constitutional values.

“Every single vote for Owaisi is a vote against India and everything India stands for. He speaks the language of rabid Islamism, separatism, and extremism spoken by Jinnah,” the MP said after his reference to Asaduddin as “new avatar of Jinnah.”

The BJP leader accused the TRS government in Telangana of functioning for the welfare of only one family, while attacking K Chandrasehkhar Rao's rule.

The Bangalore (South) MP said faced flak on twitter on Monday for his citing of Hyderabad as Bhagyanagar, the word the BJP uses for the city with over 400 years history.

Several social media users applied the hashtag #ItsHyderabadNotBhagyanagar to make their point.