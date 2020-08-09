Telangana: All hospitals, coronavirus centres told to follow fire safety norms

T'gana: All hospitals told to follow fire safety norms

Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Against the backdrop of a fire at a Covid-19 care centre in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, health authorities in Telangana have asked all hospitals/Covid-19 care centres to strictly follow fire safety norms.

In a letter sent to the hospitals and the virus care centres, director of Public Health Srinivasa Rao said many private hospitals are utilising hotels as Covid-19 care centres where patients with mild symptoms are kept in isolation.

He referred to the fire in a hotel turned into a Covid-19 care centre in Vijayawada where 10 people lost their lives.

"In view of this, as mandated all hospitals/Covid-19 care centres are instructed to follow fire safety norms. Any violation will be viewed seriously," the letter said.

There are 36 hotels, which are functioning as Covid-19 care centres, attached to various hospitals in the state, official sources said.

As many as 10 patients died at a star hotel converted into a coronavirus treatment centre in Vijayawada when panic-stricken inmates tried to flee from a fire suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit.

A copy of the letter from the director of Public Health was sent to all district Collectors, state Fire Services Department and other officials.

