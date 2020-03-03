Telangana allots Rs 100 crore to combat Coronavirus; Infected techie stable

The Telangana state which recorded its first coronavirus case has allocated Rs 100 crore towards awareness campaigns, and medical preparedness to prohibit the spread of the deadly virus.

The Telangana government decided to come up with a special hospital for coronavirus treatment to combat COVID-19.

The condition of the 24-year-old software engineer, who on Monday was found positive with COVID-19, is said to be stable. He is under treatment at the Gandhi Hospital.

The 24-year-old software engineer from Hyderabad works in Bangalore. The techie stayed in Bangalore for two days after his return from Dubai but started showing symptoms after he came to visit his family 10 days ago.

The young man, whose identity is unrevealed, had travelled to Dubai on company business on 17 February. He is suspected to have contacted the deadly virus from his Hong Kong colleagues with whom he worked closely there for four days

While appealing to the public to be cautious, advising hygienic practices; Telangana health minister Eetala Rajender asked no one to panic.

“Avoid shaking hands with anyone for some time. Even when you meet your near and dear, do a namaskaram,” Eetala said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a ministerial committee comprising IT minister K T Rama Rao, rural development minister Dayakar Rao and Eetala held a review meeting with officials of all concerned departments to chalk out an action plan.

The health minister said that out of the 88 people who came in contact with the infected techie, tests were conducted on 45 and that the results are awaited.

“However, he is the only positive case till now in the state,” said Eetala adding that worldwide, “less than three percent of the total affected cases resulted in deaths.”

A helpline number 104 is made available for coronavirus enquiries. In addition to Gandhi, Chest, Fever, Military and Vikarabad hospitals would have isolation wards for those affected or suspected to be with the disease.

Municipal officials carried out bleaching and disinfectant spray in the lanes of Mahendra Hills in Secunderabad where the techie and his family lives. The streets of the locality wore a deserted look on Tuesday with neighbors expressing concerns over possible spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh CM Jaganmohan Reddy asked the officials to be prepared to deal with Coronavirus, in case of an eventuality. “Though we do not have a case till now, the fact that Telangana has recorded a case and that the virus is spreading in the Middle East etc. rapidly, should make us take the situation seriously. No need to panic but there is nothing wrong in being fully prepared. District health officials should ensure that medical staff is trained. Public should be made aware. Masks etc.should be procured in sufficient quantities,” Reddy said.

As of now, AP has 1,10,340 N -95 masks and over 12,000 personal protection masks. Deputy Chief Minister and minister for health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas said that isolation rooms are setup in two hospitals and four more are in the process.

One AP contingent would attend a national training programme to handle COVID-19 cases at New Delhi on Friday and return to a state-level workshop on March 9.