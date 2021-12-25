Telangana announces Covid crubs in light of Omicron threats

The Telangana government has prohibited all kind of rallies and public meetings throughout the state till 2 January in view of the rising Omicron cases.

The decision was taken following the Telangana high court directions to the K Chandrasekhar Rao government on Thursday for “appropriate decisions in respect of public gatherings keeping in view the new Omicron variant.”

In the orders issued on Saturday, chief secretary Somesh Kumar said that other events involving congregation of people will be permitted subject to adherence to Covid-19 restrictions like physical distancing, compulsory mask. Thermometers/thermal scanners should be arranged at the entry points to scan persons entering the venue.

Officials said that a Rs 1000 fine would be imposed on people not wearing mask in public spaces.

Three Omicron cases were reported on Saturday, of international travelers who had landed at the Hyderabad international airport from non-risk countries.

Telangana has so far reported 41 Omicron cases, 40 of them passengers who arrived from at risk and other nations. Many of these people came from African countries. One case is of contact transmission.

Health officials said that 10 of the 41 cases have recovered, while the genome sequencing reports of 20 Covid-19 positive samples are awaited.

