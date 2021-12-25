Telangana announces Covid curbs in light of Omicron

Telangana announces Covid crubs in light of Omicron threats

Officials said that a Rs 1000 fine would be imposed on people not wearing mask in public

Prasad Nichenametla
Prasad Nichenametla, DHNS, A R Sundararajan, Hyderabad,
  • Dec 25 2021, 21:35 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2021, 21:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Telangana government has prohibited all kind of rallies and public meetings throughout the state till 2 January in view of the rising Omicron cases.

The decision was taken following the Telangana high court directions to the K Chandrasekhar Rao government on Thursday for “appropriate decisions in respect of public gatherings keeping in view the new Omicron variant.”

In the orders issued on Saturday, chief secretary Somesh Kumar said that other events involving congregation of people will be permitted subject to adherence to Covid-19 restrictions like physical distancing, compulsory mask. Thermometers/thermal scanners should be arranged at the entry points to scan persons entering the venue.

Officials said that a Rs 1000 fine would be imposed on people not wearing mask in public spaces.

Three Omicron cases were reported on Saturday, of international travelers who had landed at the Hyderabad international airport from non-risk countries.

Telangana has so far reported 41 Omicron cases, 40 of them passengers who arrived from at risk and other nations. Many of these people came from African countries. One case is of contact transmission.

Health officials said that 10 of the 41 cases have recovered, while the genome sequencing reports of 20 Covid-19 positive samples are awaited.

Watch th latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Telangana
Omicron
Coronvirus
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA's Webb telescope launched: Now comes the hard part

NASA's Webb telescope launched: Now comes the hard part

Did Shah Jahan chop off the hands of Taj Mahal workers?

Did Shah Jahan chop off the hands of Taj Mahal workers?

Djokovic opts out of ATP Cup ahead of Australian Open

Djokovic opts out of ATP Cup ahead of Australian Open

Pandemic drives publishers to adopt newer formats

Pandemic drives publishers to adopt newer formats

The magic formula behind Christmas chart-toppers

The magic formula behind Christmas chart-toppers

 